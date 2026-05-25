Enemy is stepping up its assaults in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - National Guard of Ukraine

Russian forces have intensified their offensive operations in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy is deploying small infantry groups, drones, and motorized vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, Ihor Yaremko, chief of staff of the artillery reconnaissance division of the National Guard of Ukraine’s Separate Artillery Brigade, spoke about this during a telethon.

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According to him, combat clashes occur on a daily basis, and the intensity of the attacks remains high across the entire front line.

Infiltration in small groups and the active use of drones

In the Pokrovsk sector, as Yaremenko noted, the enemy is actively operating in built-up areas and deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to support infantry assaults.

"The main tactic at this stage is infiltration by small infantry groups, using high-speed motorized vehicles and buggies," he explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that armored vehicles are used much less frequently, as they have become less effective in modern combat conditions.

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The Expansion of the "Killzone" and the Technological Race on the Front Lines

Yaremenko also reported that the area affected by drone strikes is constantly expanding on both sides.

According to him, there have already been reports of military equipment being hit at distances of up to 30–35 kilometers from the front line.

He emphasized that technological development is ongoing on both sides, and the advantage will go to whoever is quicker to integrate new systems and countermeasures on the battlefield.