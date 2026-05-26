Russia’s total combat losses since beginning of war: about 1,357,950 (+1,010 over past day), 11,954 tanks, 42,751 artillery systems, 24,615 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,357,950 Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 26 May 2026 are estimated as follows:

personnel – about 1,357,950 (+1,010)

tanks – 11,954 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,615 (+7)

artillery systems – 42,751 (+64)

MLRS – 1,804 (+2)

air defense systems – 1,397 (+1)

aircraft – 436 (+0)

helicopters – 353 (+0)

unmanned ground vehicles – 1,475 (+10)

operational-tactical UAVs – 312,035 (+1,790)

cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0)

ships / boats – 33 (+0)

submarines – 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers – 99,374 (+374)

special equipment – 4,221 (+3)

Watch more: Occupier with stick tries to fend off FPV drone of Skelia fighters and is eliminated. VIDEO