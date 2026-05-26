Russia’s total combat losses since beginning of war: about 1,357,950 (+1,010 over past day), 11,954 tanks, 42,751 artillery systems, 24,615 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,357,950 Russian occupiers.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 26 May 2026 are estimated as follows:
- personnel – about 1,357,950 (+1,010)
- tanks – 11,954 (+1)
- armored fighting vehicles – 24,615 (+7)
- artillery systems – 42,751 (+64)
- MLRS – 1,804 (+2)
- air defense systems – 1,397 (+1)
- aircraft – 436 (+0)
- helicopters – 353 (+0)
- unmanned ground vehicles – 1,475 (+10)
- operational-tactical UAVs – 312,035 (+1,790)
- cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0)
- ships / boats – 33 (+0)
- submarines – 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tankers – 99,374 (+374)
- special equipment – 4,221 (+3)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password