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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russia’s total combat losses since beginning of war: about 1,357,950 (+1,010 over past day), 11,954 tanks, 42,751 artillery systems, 24,615 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,357,950 Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 26 May 2026 are estimated as follows:

  • personnel – about 1,357,950 (+1,010)
  • tanks – 11,954 (+1)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,615 (+7)
  • artillery systems – 42,751 (+64)
  • MLRS – 1,804 (+2)
  • air defense systems – 1,397 (+1)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0)
  • helicopters – 353 (+0)
  • unmanned ground vehicles – 1,475 (+10)
  • operational-tactical UAVs – 312,035 (+1,790)
  • cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0)
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0)
  • submarines – 2 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tankers – 99,374 (+374)
  • special equipment – 4,221 (+3)

Watch more: Occupier with stick tries to fend off FPV drone of Skelia fighters and is eliminated. VIDEO

Russian combat losses reach 1,357,950 troops

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Russian Army (11910) Armed Forces HQ (5188) liquidation (3065) elimination (7368)
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