Russian strikes cause power outages in 6 oblasts, Energy Ministry says

As a result of hostilities and attacks on energy facilities, some customers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts remain temporarily without electricity.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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Restoration forecast

Energy workers are reportedly working in enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.

Read more: Ukraine’s cities have adapted to power outages. Europe should learn from this – Wadephul

No scheduled outages forecast

According to the Ministry of Energy, no restrictions are expected to be applied today. Any updates on power supply should be checked on the official resources of your distribution system operators.

Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime hours today, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In the evening, consumers are asked, where possible, to use electricity sparingly from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system.

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