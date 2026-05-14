Russian attack on Kyiv: substation and dozens of cars damaged - DTEK
Kyiv was attacked, resulting in damage to a transformer substation, power lines, and industrial facilities; restoration work is underway.
According to Censor.NET, DTEK reported this.
"In the capital, a DTEK transformer substation and high-voltage power line were damaged as a result of a rocket and drone strike.
A production site, heavy equipment, and 29 vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.
The company noted that its energy specialists are already working to address the aftermath of the attack.
What happened before?
Russian shelling of energy facilities has caused temporary disruptions to the power supply in many regions of Ukraine. No power rationing is currently expected.
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