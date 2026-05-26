Enemy is launching most intense assaults in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors; there have been 47 clashes across front line, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 47 times.

This is stated in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on May 26, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were hit: Sopych, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Budky, Bunyakine, and Atynske; in the Chernihiv region, Kliusy and Lohy were hit.

The situation in the north

Three firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped four guided bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 35 times, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Starytsia, Vilcha, and Kolodyazne. Three of these engagements are still ongoing.

No enemy offensive operations have been reported at this time in the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, and Prydniprovsk sectors.

Read more: 233 combat engagements at front over past day: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff. MAPS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched four attacks toward Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled nine attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of the settlements of Mykolaipil and Kuchery Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the towns of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, and Udachne. Two firefights are ongoing.

The situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas around the towns of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, and Huliaipole, as well as in the direction of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made a single attempt to advance toward Shcherbakiv. It was repelled.

"In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff reported.