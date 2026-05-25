233 combat engagements at front over past day: most attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff. MAPS

A total of 233 combat engagements were recorded at the front over the past day, 24 May 2026.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the General Staff.

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Shelling

As noted, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike using 89 missiles and carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 261 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 9,975 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,898 attacks on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian troops, including 58 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where enemy manpower was concentrated, one UAV command post and three enemy guns.

The General Staff recalled that the Russian invaders’ total losses over the past day amounted to 1,020 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized three tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, 47 artillery systems, two multiple-launch rocket systems, 14 ground robotic systems, 1,924 unmanned aerial vehicles, 55 missiles, 302 vehicles and two pieces of enemy special equipment.

Read more: Sheshkharis oil terminal, Grushova oil depot and tanker belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet have been hit, - General Staff

Situation in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the aggressor carried out five air strikes over the past day using 16 guided aerial bombs, and launched 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two with MLRS. One enemy assault action was recorded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units seven times near Fyholivka, Veterynarne and Starytsia, and toward Okhrimivka and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Novoosynove.

Read more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,356,940 troops (+1,020 over past day), 11,953 tanks, 42,687 artillery systems, 24,608 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy tried 11 times to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, Lyman and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched eight assaults near the settlements of Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and Muravka, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Shevchenko and Bilytske," the statement said.

Read more: General Staff refutes Russian claims about alleged strike on civilian infrastructure in Starobilsk

Situation in the South

The General Staff also reported that in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times near Ternove and toward Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers carried out 28 attacks near the settlements of Pryluky, Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka, and toward the settlements of Hirke, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance near Bilohiria and Stepnohirsk, and toward Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Ukrainian defenders continue systematically destroying the enemy and putting up effective resistance on all sections of the front.