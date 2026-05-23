Sheshkharis oil terminal, Grushova oil depot and tanker belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of May 23, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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The "Sheshkharis" oil terminal has been hit

In particular, the "Sheshkharis" oil terminal (Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) has been hit—a direct hit and a fire on the terminal grounds have been confirmed.

"Sheskharis" is one of the largest Russian oil terminals on the Black Sea and is part of the Transneft system. It has a throughput capacity of up to 75 million tons of oil per year, and its storage capacity is approximately 1.28 million cubic meters. The facility handles the transshipment of oil and petroleum products for export and is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian military.

The "Grushova" oil depot has been hit

In the same area, near Novorossiysk, the Grushova oil depot has been hit—a fire has been reported on the premises.

The "Grushova" oil depot is a key component of the "Sheshkharis" complex and one of the largest tank farm complexes in southern Russia. The total storage capacity of the tanks is approximately 1.2–1.4 million cubic meters. The facility is used for the storage, transshipment, and transportation of crude oil and petroleum products, including to support the military logistics of the aggressor state.

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Tanker hit

In addition, the area in the Black Sea where the ships of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" are based has been struck. The sinking of the tanker CHRYSALIS has been confirmed.

Other lesions

According to the General Staff, our troops also struck enemy communications hubs in Krasnorichenske, Luhansk region, and in Smily, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a logistics depot in Frolivske, Zaporizhzhia region.

An enemy ammunition depot in Prechystivka, Donetsk region, has been struck.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take systematic measures to weaken the military and economic capabilities of the Russian occupiers and compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.