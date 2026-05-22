General Staff refutes Russian claims about alleged strike on civilian infrastructure in Starobilsk

Ukraine’s Armed Forces strike military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes.

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

Manipulative information

It is noted that Russian media are actively spreading manipulative information about the alleged strike by Ukraine’s Armed Forces on civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"We inform you that Ukraine’s Armed Forces strike military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes, strictly complying with international humanitarian law, as well as the laws and customs of war," the statement reads.

Read more: Latvia has lodged protest with Russia over disinformation regarding Ukrainian UAVs

What was struck

The General Staff said that on the night of 22 May 2026, a number of facilities of the Russian aggressor were struck, including:

an oil refinery,

ammunition depots,

air defense systems,

command posts and enemy manpower, including one of the headquarters of the Rubikon unit near the city of Starobilsk.

Rubikon is Russia’s military special unit, the Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies, whose representatives regularly strike civilians and civilian facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia has stepped up its information operations, Lithuanian army says

What this is about

Russian media are spreading reports about an alleged AFU strike on a university classroom building and a dormitory in the occupied Luhansk region, which reportedly killed and injured people.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the alleged Ukrainian strike on the dormitory a "terrorist attack" and urged Ukrainian troops "not to carry out criminal orders."