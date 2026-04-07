Russia has stepped up its information operations, Lithuanian army says

Analysts at the Strategic Communication Department of the Lithuanian army are warning of intensified information activity by hostile states.

This was reported by Delfi, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

According to the experts, statements by Russian officials that have appeared in the public space in recent days are part of a coordinated attack aimed at influencing public sentiment. Representatives of the Lithuanian army noted that one of the main goals of this campaign is to intimidate society. This is not a new tactic, but it remains effective, especially for raising tensions and heightening a sense of uncertainty.

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It is noted that recently the Russian and Belarusian regimes have been actively spreading misleading information claiming that the Baltic states have allegedly decided to allow Ukraine to use their airspace to carry out drone attacks against Russia. Such claims are being spread on social media and are also being heard in statements by officials, so, according to the analysts, it can be assumed that this is a coordinated Kremlin information operation.

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What is the goal?

Experts from the Lithuanian army stress that the purpose of such messages is to intimidate society into believing that Russia will begin military action against the Baltic states.

It is noted that the aim of such information tools, according to the analysts, is to weaken people’s willingness to resist, reduce aid to Ukraine, and undermine support for defence.

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