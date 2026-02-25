Lithuania to supply RBS missiles to Ukraine, Defence Minister Kaunas says

Lithuania will deliver a batch of RBS missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by LRT, citing Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas during his visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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Missile deliveries

"In order to ensure the protection of critical infrastructure, we are transferring 30 RBS missiles to Ukraine. This is critically needed weaponry for Ukraine at this time, which will help strengthen air defence," Kaunas said.

Read more: Lithuania to allocate 223 million euros for air defense and drones for Ukraine

Energy assistance

The Lithuanian minister also stated that Lithuania delivered 90 generators to Ukraine worth more than €2 million during the coldest period of January–February 2026. In addition, the country is preparing further deliveries of diesel generators, transformers, electric motors and other energy equipment to restore electricity supply and damaged infrastructure.

Read more: Lithuania wants Ukraine to become member of EU by 2030, - Nausėda

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov said following a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Robertas Kaunas that Lithuania is ready to increase its contributions to the PURL programme.