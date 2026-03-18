Return to normal relations with Russia is impossible, — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that a return to normal relations with Russia is currently impossible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to LRT.

Details

"A return to normal cooperation with Russia is impossible. Sanctions must be maintained and strengthened; we must ensure that those responsible for war crimes are held accountable, and we must maintain Russia’s diplomatic isolation," the minister emphasized.

Budrys noted that the issue of European security is being decided in Ukraine.

He also called for sustained and long-term support for Ukraine, including efforts to strengthen its negotiating position, unblock the planned 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union, and increase pressure on Russia through the 20th package of sanctions.

What happened before?

As a reminder, Belgian Prime Minister De Wever called on the EU to engage in negotiations with Russia.

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