Latvia has lodged protest with Russia over disinformation regarding Ukrainian UAVs
Latvia has lodged a protest with Russia over the spread of misinformation regarding an alleged authorization for Ukraine to use its territory to launch strikes against Russian ports.
This was reported by the country's Foreign Ministry press service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Latvia firmly rejects as completely baseless and false the claims being spread by Russia that Latvia has allegedly granted permission to use its territory for drone attacks against Russia, and demands that this blatantly false information be immediately refuted," the statement reads.
They also emphasized that Russia had violated international law and the UN Charter by launching an invasion of Ukraine.
"Ukraine has a legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Latvia insists that Russia immediately cease the war in Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry concluded.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on the morning of March 25, the Latvian Air Force detected a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified drone that had entered from Russian territory.
- Later, Prime Minister Ruginene confirmed that the drone was Ukrainian and had strayed off course.
- It is known that since the evening of March 30, several incidents involving drones have been reported. An unidentified drone was spotted near the Latvian-Russian border. At the same time, a "Shahed" attack drone was spotted flying over Moldova.
- At the same time, Lithuania wants Ukraine to provide information about "stray" drones.
- Russia has threatened European countries with "measures" if they provide a corridor for Ukrainian drone attacks
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