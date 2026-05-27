Explosion was heard in Dnipro: Russia launched ballistic missile attack (updated)

An explosion was heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert. There is a risk of ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force has warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast, as well as of a high-speed target moving toward Dnipro.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Hanzha, confirmed the attack. The Dniprovskyi district is under attack.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Read more: Russia strikes Dnipro with ballistic missile: 4 people injured (updated)