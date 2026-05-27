Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad–Kostiantynivka: DeepState on situation at front and Russian pressure on urban area

In the Pokrovsk sector, according to reports from the front lines, the enemy is increasing its presence in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas, actively using drone units to control the airspace.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Following the complete occupation of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the enemy continues to build up its forces there, particularly drone crews, which have taken control of the skies over these urban areas and are making it extremely difficult for our troops to operate. The enemy is establishing itself in the cities and currently maintains the objective of advancing deeper into our defensive lines.

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There is also intense pressure on Rodynske, which has recently seen frequent updates, with the town now falling within the red zone. However, Defense Forces troops are trying to hold back this pressure and often even deploy air support. Rodynske is a key stronghold for further advancement, particularly toward the settlements south of Dobropillia, which plays a crucial role, especially in logistics.

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Kostiantynivka

The situation in Kostiantynivka is deteriorating, with the enemy resorting to its typical infiltration tactics. The enemy is expanding its control over the territory surrounding the city, moving into nearby villages to consolidate its positions and build up forces, and from there attempting to infiltrate the city itself and establish a foothold at various points within it. At the same time, Kostiantynivka is being razed to the ground and turned into a ruin that will ultimately be impossible to hold.