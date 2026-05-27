Lithuania forms separate unmanned forces unit

Lithuania is creating a new Autonomous Remote Unmanned Operations Unit, ANBO, which will centralize unmanned aviation, electronic warfare, and counter-drone capabilities within the country’s Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, citing a statement by Lithuania’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

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What is the task of this unit?

The main task of the formation, named the Autonomous Remote Unmanned Operations Unit (Autonominiu nuotoliniu bepilociu operaciju jungini, ANBO), is to "unite and centralize the unmanned aviation capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and other military structures, as well as develop long-range strike capabilities using unmanned systems."

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In addition to attack and reconnaissance drones, the unit will also take charge of counter-drone and electronic warfare systems.

"This is a new stage in strengthening the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ potential in the field of unmanned systems. We are centralizing resources, providing a clear structure and a clear direction for development: reconnaissance, offensive and defensive operations, and the development of deep-strike capabilities," said Lithuanian Armed Forces Commander General Raimundas Vaikšnoras.

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