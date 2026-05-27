Russia’s rhetoric has become much more aggressive, - Lithuania’s security services

The State Security Department of Lithuania notes Russia's increasingly aggressive and radical rhetoric.

This was stated by the agency's head, Remigijus Bridikis, according to Censor.NET, citing Delfi.

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More pointed rhetoric

At the same time, Bridikis noted that the conventional military threat remains low in the near term, and the overall threat level in the country has not increased.

"In a sense, the rhetoric (the level of threat) has intensified, as it is becoming more aggressive, and the targets it is aimed at, as well as the threatening statements and actions the adversary is using in this context, are more radical. Overall, I wouldn’t say that the threat level has increased, but the rhetoric has become much more intense," the agency head stated.

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Russian Federation's information operations

According to him, against the backdrop of the difficulties Russia is facing on the battlefield in Ukraine, information operations against Lithuania and other Baltic countries are intensifying, aimed at reducing support for Kyiv and sowing doubts about the country’s security.

"We must understand that, first of all, an information campaign is being waged against us, aimed at exerting pressure to force us to withdraw our support for Ukraine or limit it, since Ukraine is currently active militarily, and this is painful for Russia (...). The goal is to heighten tensions so that we would abandon support for Ukraine and begin to doubt our own security by supporting Ukraine. This may also be part of a broader plan, which we are not ruling out either—in the information sphere, under pressure, certain provocations can be orchestrated under the guise of information campaigns and threats," he said.

Bridikis emphasized that situations can vary widely.

"But in this case, on the one hand, what matters is what the enemy sees and what he plans to do. On the other hand, it matters how well prepared we are. And in this case, it doesn’t matter whose drones are flying over our territory or in which direction; the main thing is to control our airspace and be able to manage the situation," he added.