Lithuania will ban entry to Schengen zone for another nearly 600 Russians who fought against Ukraine
Lithuania plans to ban entry to its territory and the Schengen zone for nearly 600 citizens of Russia who participated in the war against Ukraine. Data on the Russian military personnel have already been transferred to the relevant migration and Schengen systems.
As Censor.NET informs, "European Pravda" reports this with reference to LRT.
According to the Migration Department of Lithuania, the country has identified nearly 600 Russian soldiers who participated in hostilities against Ukraine.
"It is planned to quickly add all these individuals to the list of undesirable persons on the territory of Lithuania and to the Schengen Information System with an entry ban," the department reported.
How the ban will work
The ban on entry to Lithuania will be valid for 10 years, and to the Schengen zone - for 5 years, with the possibility of extending these terms.
Background
- In January 2026, Estonia introduced an entry ban for 261 citizens of Russia who participated in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna proposed banning entry to the Schengen zone for everyone who served in the Russian army and participated in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.
- In April, it was reported that the European Union is considering the possibility of an entry ban for citizens of Russia who participated in the war against Ukraine.
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