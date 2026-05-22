Lithuania will ban entry to Schengen zone for another nearly 600 Russians who fought against Ukraine

Lithuania plans to ban entry to its territory and the Schengen zone for nearly 600 citizens of Russia who participated in the war against Ukraine. Data on the Russian military personnel have already been transferred to the relevant migration and Schengen systems.

As Censor.NET informs, "European Pravda" reports this with reference to LRT.

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According to the Migration Department of Lithuania, the country has identified nearly 600 Russian soldiers who participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

"It is planned to quickly add all these individuals to the list of undesirable persons on the territory of Lithuania and to the Schengen Information System with an entry ban," the department reported.

Read more: European Commission proposes "military Schengen area" for faster troop movements

How the ban will work

The ban on entry to Lithuania will be valid for 10 years, and to the Schengen zone - for 5 years, with the possibility of extending these terms.

Read more: EU plans to tighten visa rules for Russians - Politico

Background