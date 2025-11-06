EU plans to tighten visa rules for Russians - Politico

The European Union is preparing new, stricter rules for Russian citizens, including the termination of multiple-entry visas. The European Commission cannot impose a complete ban on entry.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Politico.

According to the updated plans of the European Union, Russian citizens will most likely only be able to obtain single-entry visas. This decision is part of a broader strategy by Brussels aimed at further restricting Russians' ability to travel in Europe amid the full-scale war against Ukraine.

Some EU countries, in particular the Baltic states, have gone even further, either completely banning Russian citizens from entering their territory or significantly restricting their entry. At the same time, as emphasized by the European Commission, decisions on issuing visas remain within the competence of national governments. Therefore, the Commission has no legal basis for imposing a complete ban on entry for Russian citizens, but it can make the procedures for obtaining visa documents as difficult as possible.

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According to European Commission statistics, more than 500,000 Russians received Schengen visas in 2024. Although this is significantly less than in 2019, when more than 4 million visas were issued, the figure remains higher than in 2023. This indicates that despite the general tightening of restrictions, demand for travel to Europe among Russian citizens remains high.

In addition, the EU's 19th sanctions package introduces new rules for Russian diplomats. From now on, they are required to notify Schengen countries in advance of their movements. Brussels sees this step as a tool to counter the Kremlin's "hostile intelligence activities" and strengthen security within the Union.