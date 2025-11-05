Ukraine and Serbia discussed path to EU and security issues

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

The Ukrainian head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

The parties discussed European integration, bilateral cooperation, and security in the region.

"I spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. We had a substantive discussion about the European integration of our countries. There are things we can help each other with. We also talked about opportunities for cooperation in the field of regional security. Our countries are equally interested in this, and we will work on it," Zelenskyy said.

The conversation also touched on the "international agenda for the near future."

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The Kremlin is concerned about Serbia's position

Earlier, Serbia expressed its readiness to sell ammunition to EU countries, as reported by Vučić. The Kremlin reacted with "concern."

Russian dictator Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "does not want to see Serbian ammunition in the conflict against its military."

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Key details

Vucic confirmed that Serbia is ready to sell ammunition to European partners;

emphasized that buyers can use it at their own discretion;

stated that Belgrade seeks to develop defense cooperation with the EU;

stressed that Serbia is one of the largest producers of mortar shells in Europe.

The EU saw this as a sign that Serbia is slowly moving away from Moscow's influence.

Russian media, on the other hand, called it "betrayal" and started asking the Kremlin to "rethink its relationship" with Belgrade.

Incidentally, Serbian President Vučić spoke about early elections in the country amid mass protests.