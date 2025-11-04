I ordered to increase funding for corps in key fronts – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1,350th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the president's press service, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, in Donetsk region, in Dnipropetrovsk region, and most importantly, in the Pokrovsk direction, in those corps that are doing important things, eliminating the occupiers, defending Pokrovsk, defending Myrnohrad, defending Dobropillia.

Today I presented awards to the best warriors, those who proved themselves in combat. As is customary, we also spoke with battalion commanders about urgent needs. The top priority is drones. They are truly a key component of combat operations right now. There are lots of details, but the main point is: we need more drones of all types, and independence in drone production, our own domestic capacity as well as truly reliable partners for Ukraine. Units have put forward proposals on contracts, including new contracts currently being drafted. That will form the basis of our professional army. There were also proposals on military procedures.

Watch more: Situation near Pokrovsk and its outskirts: Zelenskyy meets soldiers of 25th Sicheslav Air Assault Brigade. VIDEO+PHOTOS

It’s good that direct funding for brigades is working, units can now buy and produce what they need. I thank all the craftsmen and makers who work for our army, we will simplify the procedures we discussed today so it’s much easier to work with payloads and explosives. I have instructed an increase in funding for corps on key fronts and discussed this with the command.

There are things that still need to be standardized in production and procedures, notably between the Armed Forces and our National Guard. We discussed in detail how recruiting works and how to add more incentives for our troops. There are many ideas for new weapons developments, and the top priority now is drones. The largest share of funding goes to drones and components — and rightly so. Still, we are looking for every possible way to increase our capacity to achieve results. The key task is to increase crews and ramp up supplies.

Read more: Capture of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka will open way for Russian army to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, - Independent

"The Russian army has, more than once, been forced to push back the timetables it drew up for taking our Pokrovsk and Dobropillia. Every Russian loss on these axes in Donetsk, on the border with our Dnipropetrovsk region and also in Kupiansk, is a contribution to our ability to defend the state, to protect our people and our independence," Zelenskyy said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel