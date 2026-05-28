Day in Zaporizhzhia: Russia attacked 40 settlements, two women were injured

Over the past 24 hours, 689 strikes were recorded across 40 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers carried out massive strikes on the region using aircraft, artillery, and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional State Administration.

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"Two women, aged 58 and 65, were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district," the statement said.

Airstrikes and UAV attacks

Russian forces carried out 20 airstrikes on Komyshuvas, Zarichne, Richne, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Zelene, Samiilivka, Shevchenkivske, Preobrazhenka, Rizdvyanka, Zirnytsia, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Liubytske, Novyi Pol, and Novoselivka.

440 UAVs of various types (primarily FPV) attacked Yurkivka, Mariivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivske, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Komyshuvakha, Shcherbaky, Kopani, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Zelen, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Preobrazhenka.

Shelling from multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery

Eleven rocket attacks were recorded in Primorsky, Maly Shcherbak, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivny, and Hulyaypil.

218 artillery strikes hit Stepnogorsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Pavlivsk, Lukyanivsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky,

Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dobropillya, Pryluky, Hirky, Hulyaypil, and Staroukrainka.

"We have received 48 reports of damage to infrastructure and residential buildings," Fedorov said.

See more: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: 15 injured (updated). PHOTOS