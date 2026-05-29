Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,361,070 (+960 in 24 hours), 11,958 tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 24,636 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,361,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,361,070 (+960)

tanks – 11,958 (+2)

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,636 (+11)

artillery systems – 42,860 (+28)

MLRS – 1,808 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,397 (+0)

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,496 (+4) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 316,652 (+1,750) units

cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 100,230 (+324) units

specialised equipment – 4,227 (+0) units

Read more: 189 combat clashes have occurred at front since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff