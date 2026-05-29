Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,361,070 (+960 in 24 hours), 11,958 tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 24,636 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,361,070 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,361,070 (+960)
- tanks – 11,958 (+2)
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,636 (+11)
- artillery systems – 42,860 (+28)
- MLRS – 1,808 (+2) units
- air defence systems – 1,397 (+0)
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,496 (+4) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 316,652 (+1,750) units
- cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 100,230 (+324) units
- specialised equipment – 4,227 (+0) units
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password