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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,361,070 (+960 in 24 hours), 11,958 tanks, 42,860 artillery systems, 24,636 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,361,070 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 29 May 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,361,070 (+960)
  • tanks – 11,958 (+2)
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,636 (+11)
  • artillery systems – 42,860 (+28)
  • MLRS – 1,808 (+2) units
  • air defence systems – 1,397 (+0)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,496 (+4) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 316,652 (+1,750) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Vehicles and tankers – 100,230 (+324) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,227 (+0) units

Read more: 189 combat clashes have occurred at front since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Russian losses as of the morning of 29 May

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Russian Army (11927) Armed Forces HQ (5201) liquidation (3068) elimination (7390)
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