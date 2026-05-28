189 combat clashes have occurred at front since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the start of the day on May 28, a total of 189 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on May 28, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes and dropped 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3,970 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,931 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

Five combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 69 times, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russians have stepped up their activities in Orikhiv area, but their plans to reach Orikhiv by May 31 have already failed, - Voloshyn

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Starytsia, Prylipka, Sheviakivka, and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction today, the enemy attacked twice near Kivsharivka and Kupiansk.

Fighting in the east of the country

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, Drobysheve and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Riznykivka.

Read more: Russia continues assaults in east and south, most attacks near Pokrovsk – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlements of Markove and Tykhonivka.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and Stepanivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Udachne and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 43 occupiers have been eliminated and 17 wounded in this direction today; one tank, two guns, five motor vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment have been destroyed, while 10 motor vehicles and one enemy gun have been damaged. A total of 182 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types have been destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one offensive action near the settlement of Sichneve.

Read more: Tuapse Oil Refinery, air defence assets and other occupiers’ facilities were struck by Defence Forces, – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers carried out 22 attacks near the settlements of Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka and Charivne. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy assault action near Bilohrudyi Island.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160 in past 24 hours), 11,956 tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, and 24,625 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS