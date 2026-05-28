Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160 in past 24 hours), 11,956 tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, and 24,625 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,360,110 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160)

tanks – 11,956 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,625 (+7)

artillery systems – 42,832 (+42)

MLRS – 1,806 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,397 (+0) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,492 (+7) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 314,902 (+1,560) units

cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 99,906 (+261) units

specialized equipment – 4,227 (+3) units

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