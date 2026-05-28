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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160 in past 24 hours), 11,956 tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, and 24,625 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,360,110 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160)
  • tanks – 11,956 (+1)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,625 (+7)
  • artillery systems – 42,832 (+42)
  • MLRS – 1,806 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,397 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,492 (+7) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 314,902 (+1,560) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,687 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 99,906 (+261) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,227 (+3) units

Read more: Battlefield sees 256 combat engagements over past day: situation most difficult in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати РФ в Україні станом на 28 травня 2026 — оновлені дані Генштабу

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Russian Army (11917) Armed Forces HQ (5196) liquidation (3067) elimination (7381)
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