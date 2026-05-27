Battlefield sees 256 combat engagements over past day: situation most difficult in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 256 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on 27 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike, using one missile, launched 43 air strikes and dropped 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,392 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,929 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place today. The enemy carried out 51 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 10 times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Prylipka, and toward Izbytske and Ternova. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions five times today toward the settlements of Kivsharivka and Nova Kruhliakivka, and near Novoiehorivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Read more: Russia continues assaults in east and south, most attacks near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Torske and Yampil, and near Kolodiazi and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped six attempts by the invaders to move forward near the settlements of Zakitne, Kalenyky, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack near the settlement of Fedorivka Druha.

Read more: Hraniv in Kharkiv Oblast remains under control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Russian claims are attempt to create "victory on credit" – 14th Army Corps

The Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 47 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zatyshok, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 12 wounded in this direction today. Nine vehicles and six pieces of enemy special equipment, one unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) and a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed. A tank, three vehicles, one piece of special equipment, two guns, 124 personnel shelters and an enemy UAV command post were damaged. A total of 164 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack toward the settlement of Zlahoda.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000 in the past 24 hours), 11,955 tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, and 24,618 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 27 attacks by the occupiers took place near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Pryluky and Zaliznychne, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Tsvitkove and Charivne. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance near the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Plavni and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not conducted active offensive actions since the start of the day.

No significant changes in the situation have taken place in other directions.