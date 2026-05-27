Hraniv in Kharkiv Oblast remains under control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Russian claims are attempt to create "victory on credit" – 14th Army Corps

Reports by Russian resources about the alleged capture of the village of Hraniv in the Derhachi community of Kharkiv Oblast by Russian Armed Forces personnel are false. The settlement remains under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The 14th Army Corps of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

"The enemy continues its feeble attempts at information operations, spreading another batch of lies. Reports by Russian resources about the alleged capture of the village of Hraniv in the Derhachi community of Kharkiv Oblast by Russian Armed Forces personnel and the ‘elimination’ of units of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces are false," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces are firmly holding their designated defensive lines, effectively holding off the enemy’s offensive actions and inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment.

Read more: Russia failed to create buffer zone on border, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

"Victory on credit"

The 14th Army Corps noted that all claims by occupation channels about "shelling their own units," "successful assaults" and "close combat" are fabricated elements of an information campaign aimed at concealing their own failures, demoralizing Ukrainian society and creating another "victory on credit."

"The village of Hraniv remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We urge citizens to trust only official sources of information and not to consume or spread enemy fakes," the military added.

Read more: Enemy is preparing to resume offensive operations in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Joint Forces Task Force