Enemy is preparing to resume offensive operations in Velykyi Burluk direction, - Joint Forces Task Force
In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector, the occupiers have concentrated their efforts in the areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Izbytske. Defense forces are taking measures to neutralize enemy assault groups.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Joint Forces Task Force.
The enemy is preparing an offensive in the Velykyi Burluk sector
According to reports, in the Velykyi Burluk sector, the enemy is conducting aerial reconnaissance and amassing forces and equipment to resume offensive operations.
The situation in other sectors
- In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders unsuccessfully launched assaults near Radkivka and Novoplatonivka.
- In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defenses in the areas of Kovalivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Dibrova, and Lyman.
In total, the Joint Forces Task Force. units repelled 23 attacks by the invaders. The defense forces are inflicting casualties on the occupiers and thwarting the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine.
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