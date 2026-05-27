Russia continues assaults in east and south, most attacks near Pokrovsk – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 65 times.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Korenok, Bezsalivka, Novovasylivka, Kozache, Neskuchne, Sopych, Ulanove, Vyntorivka, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Rohizne and Vovkivka in Sumy Oblast came under attack. In Chernihiv Oblast, Kliusy, Zarichchia and Kryvusha were affected.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, four combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 35 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, four of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units six times near the settlements of Starytsia and Prylipka, and toward Izbytske and Ternova. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions twice today toward the settlement of Kivsharivka and near Novoyehorivka.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces are moving from "war of attrition" to asymmetric strategy, Syrskyi says

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Lyman and Drobysheve, and near Kolodiazi and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since beginning of war: about 1,357,950 (+1,010 over past day), 11,954 tanks, 42,751 artillery systems, 24,615 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske, and toward Vilne and Serhiivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack toward the settlement of Zlahoda.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 17 enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Dobropillia, Pryluky and Zaliznychne, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried five times to advance near the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Plavni and Mali Shcherbaky. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

"No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded," the General Staff reported.

Read more: 52 clashes have been recorded on front line, with enemy most active in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff