Ukraine’s Armed Forces are moving from "war of attrition" to asymmetric strategy, Syrskyi says

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting of the EU Military Committee at the level of chiefs of defense (chiefs of general staff), during which he briefed participants on the situation at the front and the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Syrskyi reported this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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Asymmetric strategy

Syrskyi said he had briefed the EU Military Committee meeting on the operational situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, which remains difficult. At the same time, based on the results of both last year and this spring, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have not allowed the enemy to achieve the strategic goals of its so-called "special military operation."

"With limited resources, in order to effectively confront a far larger enemy, we are trying to move from a ‘war of attrition’ to an asymmetric strategy. Our main tasks are to stop the enemy’s advance and counterattack effectively, strike the Russian rear, including deep inside their territory, and protect our skies," he said.

Read more: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting: for 5th month in row, Russia loses more troops than it mobilizes

Russian losses

According to Syrskyi, unmanned systems units in all three domains — air, land, and sea — account for a significant share of enemy losses.

He noted that the average rate of enemy manpower destroyed by one strike crew of the Unmanned Systems Forces per month stands at 15 people.

Read more: Syrskyi says when demobilization of military personnel may be possible in Ukraine

Needs of Defense Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces also outlined the Defense Forces’ needs for weapons, ammunition, and military equipment. As before, these are primarily air defense, missile defense, and missiles for these systems. This is because the occupying forces continue to terrorize the population of Ukraine’s front-line areas by using hundreds of attack UAVs every day.

Read more: Syrskyi on threat of invasion from Belarus: It is real possibility; Russia is planning offensive operations

Drone Alliance

Separately, Syrskyi emphasized the importance of launching the Ukraine-EU Drone Alliance. According to him, this ambitious initiative will help improve joint capabilities for producing unmanned systems.