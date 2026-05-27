Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000 in the past 24 hours), 11,955 tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, and 24,618 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,358,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000)

tanks - 11,955 (+1)

armored fighting vehicles - 24,618 (+3)

artillery systems - 42,790 (+39)

MLRS – 1,805 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,397 (+0) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,485 (+10) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 313,342 (+1,307) units

cruise missiles - 4,687 (+0) units

ships / boats - 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 99,645 (+271) units

specialized equipment – 4,224 (+3) units

Watch more: Operators of ground robots from NC13 unit blew up an underground shelter with Russian troops inside. VIDEO

"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed building housing Russian stormtroopers using ASSM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO