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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000 in the past 24 hours), 11,955 tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, and 24,618 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Zimbabwe has reported the deaths of 15 citizens recruited by Russia to fight in the war in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,358,950 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000)
  • tanks - 11,955 (+1)
  • armored fighting vehicles - 24,618 (+3)
  • artillery systems - 42,790 (+39)
  • MLRS – 1,805 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,397 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,485 (+10) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 313,342 (+1,307) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,687 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 99,645 (+271) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,224 (+3) units

Watch more: Operators of ground robots from NC13 unit blew up an underground shelter with Russian troops inside. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed building housing Russian stormtroopers using ASSM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11910) Armed Forces HQ (5192) liquidation (3066)
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