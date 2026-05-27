Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000 in the past 24 hours), 11,955 tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, and 24,618 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,358,950 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 27, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel - approximately 1,358,950 (+1,000)
- tanks - 11,955 (+1)
- armored fighting vehicles - 24,618 (+3)
- artillery systems - 42,790 (+39)
- MLRS – 1,805 (+1) units
- air defense systems – 1,397 (+0) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,485 (+10) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 313,342 (+1,307) units
- cruise missiles - 4,687 (+0) units
- ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 99,645 (+271) units
- specialized equipment – 4,224 (+3) units
"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password