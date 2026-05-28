Tuapse Oil Refinery, air defence assets and other occupiers’ facilities were struck by Defence Forces, – General Staff

Defence forces have struck oil refineries, air defence systems, and other facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery

On the night of 27 May, the Tuapse oil refinery (Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) was struck. A fire and smoke were reported on the refinery’s premises. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The plant is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia. Its refining capacity is approximately 12 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces fuel, in particular to supply the Russian armed forces.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,360,110 (+1,160 in past 24 hours), 11,956 tanks, 42,832 artillery systems, and 24,625 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strike against the Russian Air Force

"Units of the Ukrainian Air Force, using Storm Shadow air-launched missiles, struck the software and hardware complexes of the Russian Air Force’s automated reconnaissance systems in the areas of Voronezh (Voronezh Oblast, Russia), Taganrog (Rostov Oblast, Russia), and Sevastopol (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the statement reads.

Watch more: Unmanned Systems Forces hit occupiers’ Nebo-SV radar, Buk-M2 air defense system, and S-350 Vityaz system. VIDEO

Other strikes

The Ukrainian Defence Forces also struck command posts of the occupying forces in the areas of the settlements of Tsvitni Pisky and Sorokyne in the Luhansk region.

A logistics depot in Sorokyne, Luhansk Oblast, and a UAV production facility in the Azov region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast were struck.

A "Nebo-SV" radar station in the Kamianka area and a command and staff vehicle from the occupiers’ "Buk-M2" complex near Kadiivka in the Luhansk region were hit.

Watch more: Pilot from "Phoenix" unit struck truck carrying occupiers with FPV drone from record distance of 103 kilometres. VIDEO