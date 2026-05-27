Pilot from "Phoenix" unit struck truck carrying occupiers with FPV drone from record distance of 103 kilometres. VIDEO

A pilot from the "Phoenix" border unit set a range record for an FPV drone, covering 103 kilometres and striking a blow against the Russian occupiers’ logistics.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian operator used a standard FPV drone to strike an enemy military truck located deep behind enemy lines.

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The successful destruction of a target at such a distance demonstrates the development of Ukrainian unmanned technologies and the expansion of the Defence Forces’ capabilities to destroy enemy logistics even at a considerable distance from the front line.

Watch more: USF and K-2 Brigade operators destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery and infantry in Kharkiv Oblast. VIDEO