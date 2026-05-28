Russians have stepped up their activities in Orikhiv area, but their plans to reach Orikhiv by May 31 have already failed, - Voloshyn

Despite the increased activity of Russian troops in the Orikhiv sector, their plans to reach Orikhiv by May 31 will definitely not be carried out.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to Voloshyn, the occupiers’ plans have failed, in part because Mala Tokmachka still stands in the enemy’s way.

"I have already said that they still have Mala Tokmachka in their way, so I hope they will remember this settlement for the rest of their lives... the enemy has become more active in the Orikhiv direction—in particular, the number of assault operations to the southwest has increased. That is where the settlements of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky are located, and there were also combat clashes near Mala Tokmachka," the spokesperson noted.

Read more: Russians are trying to cut off supply lines from Zaporizhzhia to Huliaipole and Orikhiv, but they are failing to do so, - Southern Defence Forces

No loss of ground

He also emphasized that Ukrainian forces have not lost any ground or territory here.

Read more: Russia is building up its forces near Orikhiv and stepping up aerial reconnaissance over Zaporizhzhia, - Defense Forces