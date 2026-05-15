Russia is building up its forces near Orikhiv and stepping up aerial reconnaissance over Zaporizhzhia, - Defense Forces

Russian units are building up their troop strength in the Orikhiv sector and stepping up drone operations in areas south of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, reported this in a statement to Ukrinform.

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"The enemy is currently actively attempting to build up personnel in the front line positions near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka in the Orikhiv sector," he said.

Ukrainian defense forces in this sector are not only repelling Russian attacks but also conducting active counterattacks, gradually regaining lost positions, particularly in the Prymorskyi area on the shore of the former Kakhovka Reservoir.

At the same time, Russian unmanned aerial vehicle units have intensified reconnaissance in the areas of Balabyne, Malokaterynivka, Kushuhum, and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including Balky, Vasylivka, and Bilenke.

"The enemy is currently conducting active reconnaissance there, but it cannot be ruled out that they will also use unmanned aerial vehicles to target civilians in the area. This poses a particular threat to them," the spokesperson emphasized.

What led up to this?

The day before, it became known that Russian troops had intensified offensive operations near the Orikhiv direction and were attempting to establish footholds closer to Zaporizhzhia.

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