Russian Federation is using wave assaults in Huliaypole direction, but there are no advances, - Defense Forces

Russian troops are deploying fresh forces and employing wave-based assault tactics in the Huliaypole sector, but they have not achieved any success.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

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"The enemy is trying to secure its logistics, supply routes, and reinforcements, but the Defense Forces are striking at these enemy logistics; nevertheless, the enemy is carrying out rotations. A certain number of units that suffered casualties during assault operations are being withdrawn to various training grounds for recovery," the spokesperson said.

Russia is deploying new forces

According to Voloshyn, the Russian command recently deployed a new force group to the Huliaypole sector because the previous assault units had lost their combat effectiveness.

He noted that the occupiers are currently continuing to deploy additional forces and are employing high-intensity wave-based assault tactics.

"This is one of the enemy's tactics—high-intensity assaults, with wave after wave, and this pace sometimes allows the enemy to make some gains," Voloshin explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russian forces have not made any advances recently on three fronts in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have halted the advance of the Russian 5th Army.

"The enemy is not making any headway here right now," the spokesperson emphasized.

Watch more: Fighters from 475th Regiment "Code 9.2" routed Russian marine company and liberated territory in Huliaipole direction. VIDEO