In the Zaporizhzhia region, fighters of the 475th Code 9.2 Regiment inflicted significant losses on units of the 40th Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

As Censor.NET reports, over several days in May, Ukrainian troops almost completely killed a company of Russian marines, with only three occupiers left in the ranks.

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After the losses, the enemy was forced to retreat, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a large section of territory in the Huliaipole direction.

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