Details have emerged of a unique operation to neutralise an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the frontline town of Kostiantynivka. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 100th Separate Mechanised Brigade ("Steel Hundred") carried out a successful robotic assault, eliminating eight trained occupiers with criminal backgrounds.

According to intelligence reports, the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group had seized an abandoned high-rise building to set up a base and carry out further terrorist attacks. As there were insufficient personnel at the nearest position to launch a direct assault without heavy losses, the brigade command employed a tactic involving three ground-based robotic systems (UGVs).

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Course of the operation:

Distraction manoeuvre: The first ground drone acted as a decoy, forcing the occupiers to reveal their positions and concentrate all their fire on it.

Kamikaze strike: While the enemy was distracted, a second UAV, loaded with 300 kilograms of explosives , drove into the rear of the building. Spotting the threat at the last moment, the saboteurs tried to hide in the lift shaft, but the powerful explosion caused the building to collapse, trapping them inside.

Logistical support: A third robot delivered additional weapons and anti-tank mines to Ukrainian infantrymen at a neighbouring position in good time for the final encirclement.

Following the explosion, fighters from the 100th SMB sealed off the ruins and offered the surviving invaders the chance to surrender. The occupiers refused and opened fire, after which the entire group of eight saboteurs was eliminated. This operation served as an example of perfect coordination between infantry and cutting-edge technology, enabling a complex task to be carried out without any casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.

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