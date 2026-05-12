Ukrainian infantryman holds off an assault by five invaders in close combat until arrival of Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing close-quarters combat in which a single Ukrainian infantryman managed to single-handedly repel an attack by five Russians on his position until drones arrived. According to Censor.NET, the incident took place on one section of the front line involving soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment.

The footage shows the infantryman heroically holding off the advance of five Russian occupiers directly in the trenches, with his actions coordinated and supported by operators of reconnaissance and FPV drones. Thanks to this close coordination, the technological assets inflicted fire damage on the enemy assault group, thereby saving the life of our defender.

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