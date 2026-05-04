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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Ukrainian infantryman kills occupier with burst from assault rifle in close combat while clearing trench. VIDEO

A Ukrainian infantryman killed an occupier in close combat while clearing an enemy trench.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat incident was filmed in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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The occupier tried to hide under wooden beams in the trench and did not expect the Ukrainian soldier’s precise and cool-headed response.

Within seconds, the Defense Forces fighter killed the enemy with a burst from his assault rifle.

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Watch more: Ukrainian fighter pilot launched two missile strikes on high-rise building housing occupiers. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11769) Hulyaypole (146) elimination (7245) Zaporizhzhia region (2057) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3516) Polohivskyy district (298)
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