Ukrainian infantryman kills occupier with burst from assault rifle in close combat while clearing trench. VIDEO

A Ukrainian infantryman killed an occupier in close combat while clearing an enemy trench.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat incident was filmed in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

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The occupier tried to hide under wooden beams in the trench and did not expect the Ukrainian soldier’s precise and cool-headed response.

Within seconds, the Defense Forces fighter killed the enemy with a burst from his assault rifle.

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