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Ukrainian infantryman kills occupier with burst from assault rifle in close combat while clearing trench. VIDEO
A Ukrainian infantryman killed an occupier in close combat while clearing an enemy trench.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat incident was filmed in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
The occupier tried to hide under wooden beams in the trench and did not expect the Ukrainian soldier’s precise and cool-headed response.
Within seconds, the Defense Forces fighter killed the enemy with a burst from his assault rifle.
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