Ivan Franko Group pilots strike enemy logistics in rear areas of Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Operators from the Ivan Franko Group continue to carry out systematic operations along the enemy’s supply lines in the Donetsk Oblast, striking targets in the area stretching from the village of Pisky to the town of Debaltseve, up to 60 kilometres behind the front line.

According to Censor.NET, thanks to the coordinated actions of the crew and other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the enemy is forced almost daily to halt the movement of vehicles or lose them whilst on the move.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result, rotations are disrupted, and the delivery of personnel, ammunition, UAVs, fuel, food and water to the front line is hampered.

In addition, the enemy is forced to redeploy and actively use electronic warfare, electronic reconnaissance and air defense forces in the deep rear, including crews of anti-aircraft drones.

Such systematic operations are gradually crippling the enemy’s units and creating an advantage for the Ukrainian military across all sectors of the front.

Videos of Ukrainian UAV strikes on the occupiers’ logistics have been published on social media.

Watch more: FPV drone from 18th Army Corps struck 8 occupiers in single strike in Sumy region. VIDEO

Watch more: Minus 457 UAVs, 174 occupiers and 30 thwarted attempts to cross river: combat operations of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO