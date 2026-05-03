Minus 457 UAVs, 174 occupiers and 30 thwarted attempts to cross river: combat operations of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO
In April, fighters from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade eliminated 174 invaders and inflicted significant damage on the enemy’s equipment and logistics.
According to Censor.NET, strike drones destroyed 457 enemy drones, 30 logistics vehicles, and 23 enemy UAV launch sites.
Four ammunition and fuel/lubricant depots, seven artillery guns, and 20 shelters were also hit.
Separately, 30 instances of thwarted enemy attempts to cross the river to the Defence Forces’ positions were recorded.
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