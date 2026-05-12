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Ukrainian kamikaze ground drone blows up building with occupiers in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian kamikaze ground drone packed with explosives blowing up a building in Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance detected a concentration of enemy manpower in one of the buildings and passed the coordinates to Defense Forces fighters.
After that, a ground robot with explosives on board drove inside the building where Russian troops were located and detonated.
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