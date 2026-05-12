SSU Alpha pilots destroy 14 occupiers’ UAVs with STING interceptors using Hornet Vision 360 system. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Alpha special forces hit 14 enemy targets with STING interceptor drones from Wild Hornets.

According to Censor.NET, operators used the Hornet Vision 360 digital video system during the destruction of the aerial targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Among the enemy drones shot down:

7 ZALA UAVs;

3 Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs;

1 Merlin UAV; 1 Lancet UAV;

1 Supercam UAV;

1 Skat UAV.

Footage of the aerial combat was shared by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

More about the Hornet Vision 360 digital video system

Hornet Vision is a digital system equipped with all the necessary functionality, consisting of a unique 2-in-1 ground control station. Thanks to this ground station, troops can work with both digital STING drones and analog drones.

The station’s antenna module is equipped with an omnidirectional video antenna that operates in 360 degrees and removes the need for troops to turn the antenna in the direction of the interceptor’s flight path.

The Hornet Vision control station records video and has a streaming function.

The Hornet Vision digital unit comes with night thermal imaging and daytime cameras and transmits video in HD quality. It can be installed on any drone and costs less than Chinese-made models.

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