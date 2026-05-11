Iron Birds pilots shoot down jet-powered Shahed with STING interceptor drone. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Pilots of the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, the Iron Birds, hit a Russian jet-powered Shahed during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.

Censor.NET reports that the operators used STING interceptor drones from the Wild Hornets to intercept the aerial target.

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The brigade noted that the jet-powered Shahed is one of the enemy’s upgraded attack drones and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives.

The drone is also capable of climbing to an altitude of up to 9,000 meters, while the flight range of this UAV is between 1,000 and 2,500 kilometers.

The Wild Hornets added that this is already the third jet-powered Shahed shot down by interceptor drones over the past two weeks.

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