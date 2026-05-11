Occupier filmed evacuation of fellow soldier after FPV drone strike on his "decision-making center". VIDEO 18+

Footage has been published online showing a Russian evacuation group removing a wounded ruscist after a Ukrainian FPV drone hit him.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces’ drone hit the occupier's "decision-making center" directly.

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In the video, the invader lies on the side of the road with a scorched body part and waits for his "fast" evacuation

Watch more: Ukrainian FPV drone flew into crowd of occupiers in Donetsk area. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by people with unstable psyche!

Watch more: Operators from SIGNUM battalion used FPV drones to eliminate 13 Russian infantrymen in forests of Lyman region. VIDEO