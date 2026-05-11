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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Situation in the Donetsk region
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Ukrainian FPV drone flew into crowd of occupiers in Donetsk area. VIDEO

A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian FPV drone of the "Tuman" separate special purpose detachment of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard of Ukraine flying into a crowd of ruscists in the Dobropillia direction of the front.

According to Censor.NET, a group of at least 10 occupiers was moving towards a building, attempting to take cover.

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At that moment, a drone from one of the Ukrainian units struck the enemy’s personnel.

Read more: New contracts, clear terms of service, and salaries of up to 400,000—media has learned the details of the new military reform. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (11816) elimination (7292) Donetsk region (5740) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3538) drones (4537)
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