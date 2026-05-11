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Ukrainian FPV drone flew into crowd of occupiers in Donetsk area. VIDEO
A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian FPV drone of the "Tuman" separate special purpose detachment of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard of Ukraine flying into a crowd of ruscists in the Dobropillia direction of the front.
According to Censor.NET, a group of at least 10 occupiers was moving towards a building, attempting to take cover.
At that moment, a drone from one of the Ukrainian units struck the enemy’s personnel.
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