A video has been released online showing a Ukrainian FPV drone of the "Tuman" separate special purpose detachment of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard of Ukraine flying into a crowd of ruscists in the Dobropillia direction of the front.

According to Censor.NET, a group of at least 10 occupiers was moving towards a building, attempting to take cover.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

At that moment, a drone from one of the Ukrainian units struck the enemy’s personnel.

Read more: New contracts, clear terms of service, and salaries of up to 400,000—media has learned the details of the new military reform. INFOGRAPHICS