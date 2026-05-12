In Kherson region, 12 people were injured as result of enemy shelling, including one child. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers have carried out strikes on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Komyshany, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Zorivka, Chereshenky, Rozlyv, Tarasa Shevchenka, Nadiivka, Vysoke, Honcharne, Mykilske, Myrne, Naddniprianske, Nezlamne, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka, Posad Pokrovske, Zmiivka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

What the Russians were targeting

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, in particular damaging a high-rise building and five private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a petrol station, agricultural machinery and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, 12 people were injured, including one child.

Yesterday, five people were evacuated from liberated communities in the region.







Shelling of Kherson

In the morning, the occupiers struck residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Direct hits on one of the high-rise buildings were recorded. Later, an enemy drone crashed into an administrative building in the city centre.





See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 3 dead, 6 wounded, occupiers shelled region 15 times. PHOTO