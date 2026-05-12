Day in Donetsk Oblast: 3 dead, 6 wounded, occupiers shelled region 15 times. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have shelled three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, one person was killed and four were wounded.

Kramatorsk district

Two people were killed in Mykolaivka, and technical facilities were damaged. A private house and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. Two people were injured in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka and Sviato-Pokrovske in the Siverska community, private houses were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times.









See more: Day in Donetsk region: Four people killed, three wounded. PHOTOS