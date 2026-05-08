Day in Donetsk region: Four people killed, three wounded. PHOTOS
On 7 May, 1,221 enemy strikes were recorded along the front line and in civilian areas of the Donetsk region. Eighteen buildings were damaged, including six residential properties.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Pokrovsk District
Two civilians were killed and a private home was destroyed as a result of enemy strikes in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
In Tetianivka, Sviatohirsk community, private houses were destroyed. In Mykolaivka, a high-rise building was damaged. In Sloviansk, an outbuilding was damaged.
In Kramatorsk, the Russians struck with FPV drones and three "KAB-250" bombs – killing one civilian and wounding another. A private house and a block of flats, as well as four civilian vehicles, were damaged.
Another person was killed in the village of Maiaky.
Russian forces attacked Druzhkivka with FPV drones – a civilian was injured, and an apartment block and a civilian vehicle were damaged.
In Yarova, an enemy FPV drone injured a person.
Bakhmut district
Private homes were damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
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