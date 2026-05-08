Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked 18 settlements, 10 people injured, including three children. PHOTO

Ten people, including three children, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. The enemy used KABs, UAVs and FPV drones, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure and educational establishments.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

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Civilian casualties

In Kharkiv, a 60-year-old and a 42-year-old men, a 72-year-old, a 47-year-old and a 34-year-old women, as well as two 7-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl, were injured.

Also injured:

in the village of Bratenytsia, Bohodukhiv community – a 62-year-old man;

in Staryi Saltiv – a 54-year-old man;

in the Kupiansk community (village of Osynove) – a 53-year-old man as a result of the explosion of an unknown device.

In addition, medics provided assistance to three more victims who were injured on 6 May: in Izium — a 32-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, and in the village of Yaremivka — a 57-year-old woman.

Widespread use of weaponry

Russian troops actively used various types of weaponry, including:

2 guided aerial bombs (GAB);

8 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

3 "Molniya" UAVs;

6 FPV drones;

47 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unidentified type.

See more: Day in Sumy region: one dead and four injured. PHOTOS

Destruction of civilian infrastructure

In Kharkiv, railway infrastructure, a kiosk, two cars and windows in six private homes were damaged.

Damage has been reported in several districts across the region:

Bohodukhiv district: a warehouse, an educational establishment, two apartment blocks and a hall of residence.

Izium district: a kindergarten, outbuildings and a private house.

Kharkiv district: private houses and a civilian enterprise.

Chuhuiv district: a private house and two cars.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires in Pavlohrad, three people injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





